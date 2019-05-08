Donovan McNabb: It’s unfair to criticize me for expressing Eagles opinions

Getty Images

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb took some criticism last month for saying current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would become a former Eagles quarterback if he doesn’t at least get to the NFC Championship Game within the next two years. McNabb thinks that criticism is unfair.

McNabb said on 97.5 The Fanatic that when he makes media appearances he’s acting as an objective analyst, and he shouldn’t be expected to talk up the Eagles.

“If I’m an analyst and a question is presented to me, I’m supposed to answer the way I see fit,” McNabb said, via Philly.com. “Sometimes when its certain people, we want to judge it or we want to have a different type of emotional feel to their answer because of who it is. And that’s unfair.”

McNabb also declared himself an “Eagle for life,” even though his last two seasons were in Washington and Minnesota. His relationship with Eagles fans, however, has been strained in retirement.