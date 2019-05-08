Donovan McNabb: It’s unfair to criticize me for expressing Eagles opinions

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2019, 5:11 AM EDT
Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb took some criticism last month for saying current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would become a former Eagles quarterback if he doesn’t at least get to the NFC Championship Game within the next two years. McNabb thinks that criticism is unfair.

McNabb said on 97.5 The Fanatic that when he makes media appearances he’s acting as an objective analyst, and he shouldn’t be expected to talk up the Eagles.

“If I’m an analyst and a question is presented to me, I’m supposed to answer the way I see fit,” McNabb said, via Philly.com. “Sometimes when its certain people, we want to judge it or we want to have a different type of emotional feel to their answer because of who it is. And that’s unfair.”

McNabb also declared himself an “Eagle for life,” even though his last two seasons were in Washington and Minnesota. His relationship with Eagles fans, however, has been strained in retirement.

6 responses to “Donovan McNabb: It’s unfair to criticize me for expressing Eagles opinions

  1. Well…it is Philly fans we are talking about.They threw snowballs at Santa so what do you expect?

  2. McNabb was the best QB the Eagles has since Randall Cunningham.
    They booed him at the draft and didn’t appreciate him when he was one of the better QBs in the league.

    These are Eagles fans, why would they respect him now?

    I’ve been to Philly and absolutely loved it but their sports fans are off the chart stupid.

  4. Maybe if he would have performed better in the NFC championship games, where the Eagles were favored, and the Super Bowl, against a beatable NE team he wouldn’t be so miserable.

  5. Gets paid to say words that create a stir. Obviously Wentz could be the best performing quarterback in the entire league and the Eagles go nowhere because of defense, special teams or untimely fumbles. So DM, make your money and stop the whoa is me unfair. Act like a leader not one of the whiny flock.

  6. Somehow Jaws has managed to keep his “analyst” hat on without being a total homer. Plus countless other analyst who manage to do it towards their old teams.

    McNabb has the personality of a grapefruit.

