Ezekiel Elliott paying for memorial service of St. Louis-area teen

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about Ezekiel Elliott‘s “bright soul” and “wonderful heart” on Tuesday. That came even before a report that the Cowboys running back is paying for the memorial service of a 14-year-old football player shot to death near Elliott’s hometown of St. Louis.

Mike Fisher of 247Sports reports Elliott sought no publicity when he contacted the family of Jaylon McKenize, who recently was featured in Sports Illustrated and already had college offers. The eighth grader from Belleville, Illinois, was struck by a stray bullet while attending a party Saturday night, according to Fisher.

Elliott’s random act of kindness did not surprise the Cowboys.

“Zeke is really a special guy,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday at the team’s annual golf tournament. “He’s a great football player, obviously, but he’s a really good person. That doesn’t surprise me one bit. I think he’s just very generous. He’s got a great spirit about him. We see that every day as players and coaches. Anybody who’s been around him knows that, and it doesn’t surprise me one bit he’d get involved there. He’s someone that a lot of people look up to, a lot of people obviously in St. Louis and Missouri, Ohio State and all across this country. If you’re a fan of football, you know Zeke Elliott. Anybody who’s been around him on a daily basis knows what kind of person he is.”