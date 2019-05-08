Falcons hire a new team doctor

Getty Images

Perhaps no team in the league had as many injury issues as the Falcons last year, so it’s easy to justify hiring a new doctor.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons named Dr. Kyle Hammond their new team physician.

He’s been a member of the team’s medical staff the last three years, and has also served as team doctor for the Steelers (as well as the Pittsburgh ballet, which has never given up a 28-3 lead in the middle of “Swan Lake”).

The Falcons were wrecked by injuries a year ago, with three key defensive starters going on IR in the first three weeks (Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones). That was part of the 80 game-starts lost by projected starters last year, none of which were necessarily the previous doctor’s fault.