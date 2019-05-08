Former player, coach Bob Zeman dies

Getty Images

The Raiders announced Bob Zeman has died. Zeman was 82.

The Browns made Zeman a 10th-round choice in 1959, but he never played for Cleveland. He instead played for the Chargers and Broncos from 1960-66.

He made 17 interceptions in 82 career games.

Following his retirement, Zeman joined the Raiders as a defensive backs coach in 1971 and stayed through 1977. He rejoined the Raiders in 1984 and served as the linebackers coach for three seasons.

“We lost a great one in Bob,” Cliff Branch, a receiver for the Raiders from 1972-85, said in a team press release. “He was one of the great coaches I’ve ever met. We met when I was a rookie in 1972, and we spoke at least once a month for over 20 years. Bob was loved. He was a part of the Raider family. That was important to Al Davis, that you are ‘once a Raiders, always a Raider,’ and Bob was a part of that. He coached probably the best secondary in Raider history with Willie Brown, George Atkinson, Jack Tatum and Alonzo Thomas, the ‘Soul Patrol.’ He would listen to those guys and get them in line when he had to. He had a very close relationship with them. He was just a super coach and a super guy.”