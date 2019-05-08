Get your hockey highlights here

Getty Images

Dallas has an NFL team. St. Louis used to have an NFL team. And it will have an XFL team. So the highlights of a fairly important playoff game — a Game Seven — between the cities’ respective hockey franchises have added relevance.

Throw in the fact that folks in Missouri opted to sing a song that has particular relevance to this West Virginian (and others), and the daily PFT Live Stanley Cup playoffs highlights cleared the bar for inclusion here.

Tonight, the Sharks and the Avalanche get together for another Game Seven, the last game of the second round. If the highlights are sufficiently compelling, or if the crowd sings another song that I like, you may see them here tomorrow.

Regardless, tune in to NBCSN tonight for another winner-moves-on-loser-goes-home postseason contest.