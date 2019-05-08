Giants C Jon Halapio feels different vibe with offensive line this year

Getty Images

Trading wide receiver Odell Beckham and drafting quarterback Daniel Jones have been the most discussed offensive moves by the Giants this offseason, but their machinations aren’t likely to be particularly successful if the offensive line can’t do an effective job.

That group has been lacking for most of the last two seasons, but one member of the line says that an offseason addition has led to a step in the right direction. Right guard Kevin Zeitler has joined the team and center Jon Halapio credits him with helping to create a brighter outlook in the trenches.

“I feel a different vibe and different energy in this group,” Halapio said, via NJ.com. “Especially with Kevin bringing a whole different mentality to the group.”

Halapio broke his ankle in the second game of last season, but say he is now back to full health. He’ll compete with Spencer Pulley for a starting job on what the team hopes will be a much improved unit.