Giants sign Rod Smith

Getty Images

The Giants have added a backup option to running back Saquon Barkley.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Rod Smith to their 90-man roster.

Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and had a short stint with the Seahawks. He landed with the Cowboys after being cut by Seattle in October.

Smith appeared in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last four years and ran 99 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a core member of the special teams units in Dallas.

Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins were already on the roster as backup tailbacks with Elijhaa Penny set to return as the team’s top fullback.