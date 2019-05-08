Greg Olsen donates $2.5 million to pediatric cardiac center

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen‘s foundation donated $2.5 million to the Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. The funds will go toward a pediatric cardiovascular and congenital heart outpatient clinic.

Olsen’s commitment is the largest The HEARTest Yard Pediatric Cardiac Center at Levine Children’s Hospital has received.

“Kara and I are honored to play a small role in assuring all children in our community have access to world-class healthcare,” Olsen wrote on Twitter. “We are excited to expand our reach at The HEARTest Yard and champion a new Cardiac Center.”

The Olsens, whose son has a congenital heart defect, started the HEARTest Yard initiative in 2012. They initially focused on home health care for children with congenital heart disease.

“While most know Greg Olsen as a Pro Bowl tight end for the Carolina Panthers, we at Levine Children’s know him and his wife, Kara, as visionary leaders and champions for pediatric congenital heart disease,” Dr. Stacy Nicholson, president of Levine Children’s, said in a press release.