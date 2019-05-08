Howie Roseman: We go as Carson Wentz goes

Getty Images

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said Tuesday the team “wouldn’t hesitate” to extend Carson Wentz. So it should come as no surprise that Roseman believes his quarterback is ready to return to the MVP-level of two years ago.

“First, it goes to his intangibles,” Roseman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The guy’s always in the building. He’s always studying film. He’s a great leader. He’s tremendously smart and passionate about his job. He’s got everything off the field you look for in a quarterback. Then, his skill set. He can make every throw. He’s tremendously athletic. He’s big and strong. Really, we’ve seen it in action. This guy was the MVP of the league before he went down with an unfortunate injury. We saw him even last year coming back off that injury and how he played. And so, we think in Philadelphia that we go as he goes. We’re very excited to have him back and start feeling really like himself. So he’s poised for it, but it was also our responsibility to make sure we surrounded him with talent.”

Of course, if the Eagles don’t sign Wentz to a long-term deal before this season, and he plays at an MVP-level, his price tag is going to rise.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz’s contract, so they do have him through 2020.

Wentz has missed eight regular-season games and five postseason games over the past two seasons, but he is their quarterback of the present and the future with Nick Foles now in Jacksonville. Wentz has never started a postseason game.