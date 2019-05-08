Is Jeopardy! champ headed for a career in sports?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Most memorable game-show winners fade from view after their runs end. James Holzhauer may be the exception.

Holzhauer, who has cracked the Jeopardy! code through a combination of encyclopedic knowledge, instant recall of it, perfect timing with the in-hand buzzer, and a propensity to push all of his chips to the middle of the table, could end up with a career in sports, if/when (if) he ever loses.

“I’m going to go out on a limb, and say when he’s done with [Jeopardy!] he’s going to have an opportunity to work in any sport he wants,” Oakland A’s executive V.P. of baseball operations told the Washington Post. “Or any industry — because all industries are based on data and making predictive decisions.”

Holzhauer, a professional gambler, has won more than $1.6 million to date on Jeopardy!, with most of the daily victories coming in runaway fashion. The Post focuses on Holzhauer as a potential baseball executive, but the proliferation of data and predictive analysis in all sports would make him attractive to an NFL team, too.

Appearing Tuesday on MLB Network (the normal Jeopardy! flow has taken a two-week break for periodic tournaments), Holzhauer said that “some interesting offers have been floated my way . . .  some potentially life-changing stuff out there.”

Holzhauer’s life already has changed, dramatically, despite some complaints that he has “ruined” the game show. It sounds like Beane would be willing to change Holzhauer’s life even more dramatically.

“It’s bringing order to something that’s inherently chaotic,” Beane said. “If he’s ruining Jeopardy!, and if we ruined baseball, then ruin away.”

Actually, why restrict himself to ruining baseball? Holzhauer, the consummate gambler who’ll be on himself, could set up shop as a consultant, cracking the code for every major sport and selling the secret recipe to the highest bidder.

And chances are he’s already under contract with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Is Jeopardy! champ headed for a career in sports?

  1. “Cracking the code” of Jeopardy is not the same as “cracking the code for every major sport.”

    If he has shown anything it is that you should always maximize your advantage and not do things the way they have always been done just because they have always been done that way.

    So where’s my job offer?

  3. My dream Jeopardy lineup is this dude, Ken Jennings and Rosie Perez’s character from White Men Can’t Jump.

    My money’s on Gloria

  4. He’s a career sports gambler. Certainly he’s good at it, and there’s no way if he got a job working for a team or a league he’d be able to continue gambling. I doubt his future is in working for a sports team or league.

  5. Would putting a professional gambler in charge of Major League Baseball enhance Pete Rose’s chances of getting into the HOF?

  6. I’d hire him to work in a front office. He’s brilliant, and I’d wager my Daily Double that he might have a few algorithms, or at least arrive at them while on the job.

  7. Data analytics work far better in baseball where you play a 162 games and the sport can largely broken down to hitting. Data with a larger sample size can be relied on better. In baseball one season of at bats will give you more data than most football players careers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!