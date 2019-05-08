Kyle Lauletta: I know the player I can be

Getty Images

As the Giants’ 2018 season slid down the drain, there were a lot of people clamoring to see if quarterback Kyle Lauletta could offer the organization some hope for the future.

Lauletta was the No. 3 quarterback behind Eli Manning and Alex Tanney for most of the season, but got into one game and went 0-for-5 to throw some cold water on the notion that he was the team’s starter in waiting. The Giants made it fairly clear that they believe someone else is the heir to Manning when they drafted Daniel Jones sixth overall this offseason and Tanney’s continued presence on the roster means the chances are good that Lauletta will be left off the 53-man roster.

Lauletta had knee surgery in the offseason and that’s not helping a bid to change that outlook, although the 2018 fourth-round pick said on Tuesday that he remains confident in what he can do on the field.

“All I can do right now is control me and get my knee back and work hard,” Lauletta said, via NJ.com. “I know the player I can be. I’ve just got to get to work and reach my full potential, and when I get an opportunity on the field, show them what I can do.”

Developing Jones figures to be a focal point for the Giants this summer, but Lauletta should get playing time in the preseason if he’s healthy and a good showing there should help his chances of landing a roster spot even if it isn’t with the Giants.