Low-cost airline denies that it’s making big-ticket purchase at Raiders new stadium

A low-cost airline denies that it will supply the naming rights to the new stadium to be inhabited by the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Allegiant Air has filed for trademark protection of the term “Allegiant Stadium.” The company claims that the move does not amount to a precursor to the placement of that label on the Vegas venue where the Raiders will play.

“While we had conversations with the Raiders about a variety of sponsorship opportunities, the trademark application is unrelated to those discussions,” the company said in a statement. “It’s an extra layer of protection for our brand, as we are constantly exploring sponsorship opportunities in the communities where we do business.”

Via the Review-Journal, Raiders president Marc Badain confirmed conversations with Allegiant regarding potential sponsorship opportunities, and acknowledged that the process is ongoing. With the price for applying a name to the stadium expected to cost $25 million per year for 20 years, the ante could be too rich for Allegiant’s blood.

Based in Las Vegas, Allegiant became the subject of an unflattering 60 Minutes story regarding air safety concerns. In 2016, an aviation expert describe it as an “accident waiting to happen” after a string of emergency landings and diversions.