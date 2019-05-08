Marcus Mariota believes “consistency” is what the Titans need

Getty Images

The Titans beat the Patriots 34-10 to move to 5-4 last season, but they damaged their chances of making it to the playoffs by losing their next two games by a combined score of 72-27.

That kind of wild shift in performance was on quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s mind this week. Mariota was asked what the team needs to do if they’re going to make it back to the postseason this year.

“Consistency,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “We’ve shown up for games, we’ve played well. We beat some of the better teams in the league, and then we tend to kind of fall asleep. If we can build that consistent — I think it really starts at this time. Whether it’s consistent route running, consistent throwing, consistent tackling — those things can be worked on now. If we are able to do that I think we’ll get to a point where our success can be carried out for the entire year.”

Consistency is achieved more easily if a team can count on the same players week after week. That’s been a problem for Mariota, who missed two games and came off the bench in another while dealing with nerve issues in his right elbow. Mariota’s never played every game in a season as a professional and showing he’s able to do that would provide some of the reliability he’s looking for from the team as a whole.