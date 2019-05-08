Mike Shula: Daniel Jones could start Week One if needed

AP

The Giants have been adamant in their belief that Eli Manning can still play quarterback at a high level and that first-round pick Daniel Jones will be watching as his NFL career gets underway.

How long he’ll be on the bench will be an open question for some time, but one member of the team’s coaching staff thinks that the rookie would be fine if he’s asked to play right off the bat. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said on Tuesday that he believes Jones could start the 2019 opener if needed.

“I think he’d be ready to go, that’s my personal opinion,” Shula said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I think he has that capability.”

There have been two different groups of decision makers in place over the last two seasons, but one of the shared arguments for sticking with Manning while the team was going 8-32 over that span has been that they didn’t have a younger quarterback who was ready for the job. Shula’s comments suggest a different feeling this time around and they’ll likely be revisited should the Giants get off to another rough start this fall.