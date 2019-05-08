NFL Network cuts costs, slashes shows

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is making billions, but that doesn’t mean it will throw an endless supply of money at its in-house network.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that NFL Network has slashed $20 million from its budget, resulting in the cancellation of multiple shows.

Gone, per Marchand, are the Deion Sanders vehicle 21 & Prime, Power Rankings, Pick ‘em, Playbook, and Mic’d Up. The league also may say goodnight to the weekend edition of Good Morning Football.

The NFL explained the moves as an effort to focus more heavily on the league’s centennial season.

“As part of an increased investment in programming and content for 2019, NFL Network will unveil several shows geared towards a celebration of the NFL’s 100th season,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller told Marchand. “These shows will replace a handful of existing shows from our 2018 schedule.”

Still, the new shows will be produced with $20 million less than the league budgeted for.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “NFL Network cuts costs, slashes shows

  2. They can get rid of Good Morning Football all together. 3 clueless clowns on that show. You would think Nate would be ok, but he is nearly as big a doofus as the other 2 clowns.

  3. Funny spin, as if people are dumb enough to believe it. It’s an insult to the intelligence of their fans. “As part of our INCREASED INVESTMENT in programming content…” we’re CUTTING SHOWS, and spending 20 MILLION LESS? Please. Just own up to it. Spare us the rhetoric.

  4. It’s hard to justify spending all that money when nobody is watching or cares. That being said I’m surprised Mic’d up wasn’t getting decent ratings although I only watched it during playoffs.

  8. Mic’d up was a great concept, just very poorly executed.
    I also got the feeling it was heavily cut and pasted to suit the NFL rather than give insight ot the viewer.

  11. I never watch NFL Network anyway, except for special events like the Draft. The reason? Too many talking heads, and massive egos like Deion and Michael Irvin (I still don’t understand what the network fascination is with the egotistical loudmouth Irvin).

  13. NFL only cares about the bottom line and profits. Hopefully we’ll see a viable alternative soon.

  15. They need more shows in the history of the NFL. I only watch it when A Football Life or Top 10 is on.

  16. freefromwhatyouare says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    They can get rid of Good Morning Football all together. 3 clueless clowns on that show. You would think Nate would be ok, but he is nearly as big a doofus as the other 2 clowns.

    **********************************
    I’ve made the switch to Florio and Simms. They’re harder to look at than Kay Adams but they”re good and Big Cat on Friday’s is cool.

  17. I actually don’t have a problem with Good Morning Football, it just gives majority of football fans something to watch during the morning hours and it can be entertaining at times…

  18. Still, the new shows will be produced with $20 million less than the league budgeted for.

    What’s wrong with cutting costs? Businesses do it all the time. It’s not like it’s a crime.

    Personally, since it’s their 100-year anniversary, I’d be happy if they showed more of those NFL Film specials. The one they had on coaches was hilarious. I could watch John McKay all day. He seemed to always have a quote that would leave one in stitches.

  19. I dont hate their shows but I dont care for em either.I just wish they would show football games.and mostly the latest games.I like every once in a while seeing the older ones but football games are what I watch for

  22. Just re-air great games from the 70’s-2000…they don’t have to be Super Bowls or even playoff games. I love watching the classic Hall of Famers in their prime

  23. I don’t know, maybe put Good Morning Football on hiatus for a couple of months during the off season when there are no camps, games, draft or free agency going on. There are some days when there is no football to report, so why have the show during those times.

  25. Keep Kate Adams and Nate. Peter and Kyle are terrible and they have no football knowledge. They try to be funny and come off as buffoons.

  27. Why is there not a single program that features the ALL 22 tape that coaches watch? I would watch the ALL 22 tape of any teams in any games 24/7!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!