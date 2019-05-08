NFL Network cuts costs, slashes shows

Getty Images

The NFL is making billions, but that doesn’t mean it will throw an endless supply of money at its in-house network.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that NFL Network has slashed $20 million from its budget, resulting in the cancellation of multiple shows.

Gone, per Marchand, are the Deion Sanders vehicle 21 & Prime, Power Rankings, Pick ‘em, Playbook, and Mic’d Up. The league also may say goodnight to the weekend edition of Good Morning Football.

The NFL explained the moves as an effort to focus more heavily on the league’s centennial season.

“As part of an increased investment in programming and content for 2019, NFL Network will unveil several shows geared towards a celebration of the NFL’s 100th season,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller told Marchand. “These shows will replace a handful of existing shows from our 2018 schedule.”

Still, the new shows will be produced with $20 million less than the league budgeted for.