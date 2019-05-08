Patriots release Bruce Ellington

Getty Images

Bruce Ellington won’t be part of the wide receiving corps in New England this season.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Ellington has been released. He signed with the team in March.

Ellington has 79 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns and compiled 11 rushing attempts for 54 yards and one touchdown over the course of his career. He played for the 49ers, Texans and Lions after being drafted by the Niners in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

The Patriots also signed Demaryius Thomas and Maurice Harris as free agents this offseason and they drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round of the draft last month. Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett are the top wideouts back from last year.