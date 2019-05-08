Report: Eagles extend Blake Countess through 2020

Getty Images

The Eagles claimed safety Blake Countess off of waivers last week and they’ve reportedly made a couple of tweaks to his contract since he joined the team.

Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports that the team has extended Countess’ contract through the 2020 season. The two sides also reportedly agreed on a lower salary for the 2019 season.

Countess was set to make $2.025 million as a result of signing his restricted free agent tender with the Rams. The Eagles absorbed that contract when they claimed him off of waivers.

Countess was a key special teams player in Los Angeles and should vie for a similar role in Philadelphia. He’ll also provide depth behind Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.