Report: Seahawks are favorites to land Ziggy Ansah

Getty Images

The Seahawks may soon have the veteran pass rusher they’d like to add.

Seattle is the favorite to land Ziggy Ansah, the former Lions defensive end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ansah is widely regarded as the best available pass rusher in free agency, and he’d be a good fit in Seattle, which traded away its top pass rusher, Frank Clark.

The 29-year-old Ansah has played his entire six-year career in Detroit. He has had two seasons with more than 12 sacks but has also struggled with injuries, including a shoulder ailment that cost him most of last season. It’s unclear how close his shoulder currently is to 100 percent healthy, but he is expected to be good to go for the regular season.

Ansah has also drawn interest from the Bills and Ravens and may turn out to be a good value in the late portion of free agency.