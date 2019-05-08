Seventh-rounder Derwin Gray signs with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers got another one of their 2019 draft picks under contract on Wednesday.

Seventh-round pick Derwin Gray is the latest member of the class to agree to a deal. As is the case for all players drafted after the first round, it is a four-year deal.

Gray played tackle at Maryland and made 25 starts over the course of his time in school. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Gray has “physical characteristics” that could lead the team to take a look at him at guard.

The Steelers now have five of their nine draft picks under contract. First-round linebacker Devin Bush, third-round cornerback Justin Layne, fifth-round tight end Zach Gentry and sixth-round linebacker Ulysses Gilbert III remain unsigned.