State senate vote delayed for new Panthers HQ in South Carolina amid pushback

Getty Images

A push to get a new practice facility across the border in South Carolina hit a road block for the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

According to Jeffrey Collins of the Associated Press, South Carolina senators decided not to vote on a measure that would provide tax breaks and incentives to the team to move their center of operations from Charlotte, North Carolina. The bill would provide the team with approximately $115 million in state income tax breaks to build their new headquarters in the Palmetto State.

Opposition to the project led to questions over whether the bill could pass.

“We are supposed to protect the taxpayers from getting ripped off. We are the only people standing between them and this billionaire taking advantage of them,” senator Dick Harpootlian said.

The proposal passed the South Carolina House of Representatives in March.