Steelers sign fourth-rounder Benny Snell

The Steelers continued to get their 2019 draft picks under contract.

Two players signed on Tuesday and the team announced two more signings on Wednesday. Shortly after third-round pick Dionte Johnson signed, the team released word that fourth-round running back Benny Snell is also under contract.

Snell comes to the Steelers after running for 1,449 yards at Kentucky last season. He closed his time in college as the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Snell joins James Conner and Jaylen Samuels in the Pittsburgh backfield and General Manager Kevin Colbert suggested that the rookie could be part of the kind of running back committee that the Steelers have rarely employed in recent memory.