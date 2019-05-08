Steelers sign third-rounder Diontae Johnson

Getty Images

The Steelers signed their Antonio Brown replacement, for a lot less than it would have cost to sign Antonio Brown.

The team announced they had signed third-round wide receiver Diontae Johnson to his four-year contract.

He was chosen 66th overall, with one of the picks acquired from the Raiders in the trade for Brown.

The Toledo wide receiver will make $4.2 million and change over his first four years, a relative bargain compared to the three-year extension worth $50 million the Raiders gave Brown.

Of course, Johnson hasn’t done a thing yet in the league, but the Steelers have a long track record of developing mid- to late-round wideouts (like Brown, a sixth-rounder).