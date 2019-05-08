Tyree Jackson considered transferring, before entering draft

Getty Images

Tyree Jackson knew he was leaving the University of Buffalo.

But the guy who trained him before the draft said he considered playing another year of college football before he ultimately went undrafted.

In a look at Jackson’s “thorough evaluation” and unexpected slide by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, quarterback tutor Jordan Palmer said that Jackson was leaving the University of Buffalo one way or another, knowing he had already graduated, was losing key teammates, and was unlikely to match the best season in school history.

“With Tyree, he had three options: go to the NFL, go back to Buffalo, or enter the transfer portal and see what happens,” Palmer said. “So I told him, ‘Instead of just deciding what to do, I would try and make this binary and I would eliminate whatever decision you deem to be an option you’d eliminate. At the time, the state of Buffalo football was somewhat up in the air. He was losing his center, he was losing his linebacker, he was losing his [No. 1] wideout [Anthony Johnson]. He, himself, eliminated the option of going back to Buffalo.

“And then he had some conversations with some schools that had a lot of interest — I don’t think it’s my place to say who they were — and he put a lot of time into thinking about it and talking to players [at the schools] and talking to coaches and all that.

“The next piece of advice I give guys is, ‘In the next 12 months, where are you going to develop the most? Not how much money you can make, but what environment will allow you to improve the most?’ And he came to the conclusion that going to the NFL, regardless of what his entry point is, is going to be the best opportunity for him to go in and to develop and improve.”

That entry point was with the Bills, who signed him quickly after the draft ended without Jackson’s name being called. So now, instead of another year of college football to improve his pro stock, Jackson will get daily work on the game, for a team that made an active effort to bring him in.