Vikings cut Adam Bisnowaty

Getty Images

The Vikings signed a handful of players after tryouts at last week’s rookie minicamp and they officially announced the last of those previously reported signings on Wednesday.

Defensive end Stacy Keely has been added to the 90-man roster and tackle Adam Bisnowaty has been dropped to make room for his arrival.

Bisnowaty was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Giants and he started the final game of his rookie season at right tackle. That turned out to be the only game he’d play for the Giants as he was waived last May and landed with the Lions for a brief spell before moving on to the Panthers. He ultimately signed with the Vikings practice squad last October, but never appeared in a game for the team.

Bisnowaty’s departure leaves the Vikings with 15 offensive linemen on the roster.