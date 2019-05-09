Ben Watson visiting New England

Getty Images

Veteran NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who initially said the 2018 season would be his last but then reconsidered retiring, is visiting New England.

Watson is with the Patriots today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He has also had talks with the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers. It is unclear whether he has talked to the Saints about returning after playing last season in New Orleans.

The 38-year-old Watson is no longer in his prime, but he’s a favorite of coach Bill Belichick, who has called Watson’s rundown of Champ Bailey the best play he’s ever seen in a losing game.

The Patriots have always liked having depth at tight end, and after Rob Gronkowski retired, that became even more important. Watson is no Gronk, but he could help lessen the blow of Gronk’s departure.

Last year Watson played in all 16 games for the Saints and caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns.