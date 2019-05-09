Bills down to one unsigned draft pick

Getty Images

The Bills confirmed that first-round pick Ed Oliver signed his rookie deal with the team on Thursday in an announcement that included word of six other signings.

Second-round tackle Cody Ford, third-round running back Devin Singletary, fifth-round linebacker Vosean Joseph, sixth-round safety Jaquan Johnson, seventh-round defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr., and seventh-round tight end Tommy Sweeney all agreed to four-year deals with the team.

With seven of their draft picks under contract, the Bills are left with only one unsigned pick. Third-round tight end Dawson Knox is the only outlier.

The Bills traded up to put themselves in position to draft Ford, who should compete for a starting job up front in Buffalo early in his professional career after starring at Oklahoma.

The Bills also announced the signing of eight undrafted rookies, including University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson. Jackson’s college teammate cornerback Cam Lewis, Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson, Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley, Charlotte linebacker Juwan Foggie, Northwestern offensive lineman Blake Hance, Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin, and West Virginia receiver David Sills round out the group.