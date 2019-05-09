Bills get Ed Oliver under contract

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has signed his rookie deal with the Bills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The University of Houston star, the ninth overall pick, signed a fully guaranteed $19.675 million contract, including a $12.329 million signing bonus.

Oliver earned the 2017 Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior defensive lineman.

He bruised his right knee four games into the 2018 season and ended up playing only eight games. Oliver made three sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 30 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss last season.

In his three years at UH, Oliver had 13.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 54 tackles for loss.