Bruce Arians “couldn’t wait” to draft kicker in round five

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Plenty of teams have drafted kickers and punters in round five. Because the Buccaneers drafted three years ago a kicker in round two and the experiment failed miserably, they absorbed plenty of criticism for doing that which really isn’t all that unusual.

“I mean, you get criticized for taking a kicker in the fifth round until you line up with four seconds left and they make a 55-yarder to win a game,” coach Bruce Arians said in his first remarks regarding the team’s decision to take Utah kicker Matt Gay in round five, via JoeBucsFan.com. “‘Oh, what a great pick.'”

Arians added that he and G.M. Jason Licht “couldn’t wait to get that pick in” when on the clock before taking Gay.

“Well, the distance, the strength of his leg, you know, from 58 [yards] in,” Arians said regarding the decision to take Gay. “Cairo [Santos] has been very consistent 40 [yards] in. It’ll be a good battle. And I believe in competition breeds success. It’ll be a heck of a battle between those two guys.”

Trading up and taking Roberto Aguayo in round two became a debacle for the Bucs, and that failure surely fueled the criticism for the decision to take Gay.

This year, four kickers/punters were picked in round five or higher, including one in round four. Four specialists were taken in round five last year, too.

Meanwhile, the Bears possibly wished they’d taken a kicker in round five. Maybe higher than that.

8 responses to “Bruce Arians “couldn’t wait” to draft kicker in round five

  2. The Bears didn’t need a kicker to beat the p@thetic Lions. Parkey hit the goalposts four times in one game against them and Trubisky/Cohen/Miller shredded that pew wee rated defense in Detroit!

  3. Aguayo was a disaster, that’s true, but I’m not sure that coming out of college we can blame the Bucs for picking him high (okay, maybe not in the second, which is the source of much of the criticism, but still relatively high-third or fourth). Aguayo was really, really good in college. I don’t think the majority of people who followed him thought he was anything less than a sure thing in the pros. We all have Al Davis, of course, to thank though for tearing down the “don’t pick kickers early” stigma-for better or, in the Bucs’ case, for worse.

    If this guy doesn’t work out, though, Licht should never be allowed to pick a kicker again.

  4. BA should know what he’s talking about as more than a few games, while he (and Licht) was in Arizona, were determined in by the success of the kicker, getting them to the playoffs and beyond. In the tough NFC South, I would never underestimate the value of a great kicker! At least in Tampa, BA isn’t swimming against the tide with an albatross of a GM around his neck! As a football fan,I can’t wait to see a reinvigorated Bucs teams really get going this year! Florida is looking like a pretty exciting place for young football on the rise.

  5. The best part about the Aguayo pick was when the Bucs bragged about trading up to get him.

  6. Or you line up for a game winning FG in the playoffs and your kicker missed it. Vikings/Seahawks. Then waste another 5th rounder a few years later that turns out to be another disaster. Rick Speilman. I love how these GM’S under value positions like kicker and long snapper to save a few dollars and it seems to bite them in the ars. I was begging for the Vikings to pick up Robbie Gould when he was a FA. The dude kicked at the h### hole Soldier Field and was good.

  7. Kickers account for a lot of scoring. They get a bad rap and are extremely underpaid relative to other positions.

  8. AskingForAFriend says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Kickers account for a lot of scoring. They get a bad rap and are extremely underpaid relative to other positions.

    —————————

    Especially because of all the contact they take and how many plays they are involved in on the field compared to other positions.

