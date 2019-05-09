Bucs sign five of eight draft choices

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have signed five of their eight draft selections, the team announced Thursday. Second-round pick Sean Murphy-Bunting, fourth-rounder Anthony Nelson, fifth-rounder Matt Gay, sixth-rounder Scotty Miller and seventh-rounder Terry Beckner Jr. signed their rookie deals.

Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback from Central Michigan, started 25 of the 38 games he played in college. He made 104 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Nelson, an outside linebacker form Iowa, played 37 games for the Hawkeyes, making 119 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Gay, a kicker from Utah, made 56 of 65 career field-goal attempts and all 85 extra points. He won the Lou Groza Award as the country’s top kicker in 2017 and was a semifinalist in 2018.

Miller, a receiver from Bowling Green, started 34 of 45 games he played in college, catching 215 passes for 2,867 yards and 23 touchdowns. He earned All-MAC honors three times.

Beckner, a defensive lineman from Missouri, played 41 games for the Tigers, making 120 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.