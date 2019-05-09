Cardinals sign Byron Murphy, cut six players

Getty Images

The Cardinals have yet to sign the first overall pick of the draft, but they do have the top pick of the second round under contract.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has signed cornerback Byron Murphy. It’s a four-year deal for Murphy and the team now has 10 other picks to get under contract.

There were plenty of people who predicted Murphy would be selected in the first round of last month’s draft, but he wound up landing in a pretty good spot when it comes to getting early playing time. The Cardinals signed Robert Alford to go with Patrick Peterson at corner, but there’s few other sure things and a strong summer for the rookie should lead to a spot in the lineup.

With 10 more picks coming in along with undrafted rookie signings, the Cardinals needed to clear some space on the roster. The NFL’s transaction wire brings word that they did so by parting ways with tackle Justin Evans, guard Zack Golditch, guard Will House, defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini, wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, and tackle Brant Weiss.