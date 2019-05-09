Cardinals sign Kyler Murray

Getty Images

The first pick and the final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft have signed their first NFL contracts.

The Cardinals announced the quarterback Kyler Murray has agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Murray’s signing bonus will be $23.59 million and he’ll have a salary cap number of $6.39 million during his rookie season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury may not have handed Murray the starting job, but the chances that Brett Hundley or anyone else will be starting Week One with a healthy Murray on the roster were called nonexistent by General Manager Steve Keim.

As previously reported, the team also signed second-round cornerback Byron Murphy. They announced the signings of third-round defensive end Zach Allen, sixth-round wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, seventh-round offensive lineman Joshua Miles and seventh-round tight end Caleb Wilson as well. Wilson was the final pick on the third day of the draft.

The Cardinals still have five draft picks to sign before the entire class is under contract.