Getty Images

The Chargers waived tight end Austin Roberts on Thursday.

Roberts, 23, has never played a regular-season NFL game.

He went undrafted in 2018. The UCLA product got a tryout with the 49ers at their rookie minicamp last year before the Chargers signed him.

Roberts tore an anterior cruciate ligament in July and spent the season on injured reserve.

He appeared in 17 games and made 35 catches for 500 yards and three touchdowns in his three seasons with the Bruins.