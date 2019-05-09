Corey Davis hopes game slows down a lot more for him this year

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis missed a chunk of his rookie year with injury, but ended with a flourish by catching the first two touchdowns of his professional career in the postseason.

There was no repeat trip to the playoffs in 2018, but Davis played all 16 games and caught 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in each of those categories and said this week that he was able to play with more confidence than he had in his first season.

Davis said he hopes the game “slows down a lot more” for him in 2019 and growing comfort with quarterback Marcus Mariota may help that happen.

“Me and Marcus, our chemistry is growing every day, and it’s continuing to grow,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “Our job is to get open and catch the ball. … Our chemistry is looking good and continuing to grow.”

The Titans have added Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown to the receiving corps this offseason in hopes of taking a step forward offensively. A leap from Davis in his third season would go a long way toward making that a reality.