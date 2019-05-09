Disney admits interest in Sunday Ticket

Getty Images

There’s nothing like the potential payment of even more giant sums of money to improve the relationship between the NFL and ESPN.

With DirecTV’s 25-year hammerlock on NFL Sunday Ticket package expiring after 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during a second-quarter earnings call that the company has considered pursuing the package, presumably for ESPN+.

Via AwfulAnnouncing.com, Iger said that “there has been exploration whether there is an opportunity there,” and that the company is “very bullish on the NFL.”

Amazon, which currently streams Thursday Night Football, also has been linked to the Sunday Ticket package. With an emerging sense the DirecTV and the NFL are on the outs, the most sensible outcome could be DirecTV retaining the satellite rights and another company purchasing the ability to stream the product, which gives fans access to all Sunday out-of-market games.