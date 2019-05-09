Dolphins sign 18 college free agents

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed 18 undrafted college free agents, the team announced Thursday.

Center Ryan Anderson, guard Shaq Calhoun, long snapper Wesley Farnsworth, linebacker Terrill Hanks, defensive back Montre Hartage, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, cornerback Tyler Horton, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (pictured), tackle Aaron Monteiro, tight end Chris Myarick, cornerback Nik Needham, safety Rob Rolle, defensive tackle Cory Thomas, linebacker Tre’ Watson, wide receiver Preston Williams and punter Stone Wilson signed deals with Miami.

Anderson was three-year starter at Wake Forest, where he started 42 consecutive games to finish his career.

Calhoun was a three-year starter at Mississippi State, where he played in 48 career games with 36 starts at right guard.

Farnsworth snapped in all 50 games he played at Nevada.

Hanks made 43 starts at New Mexico State, making 395 tackles (160 solo), 11 sacks, eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Hartage made 172 career tackles, 10 interceptions, 39 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a four-year career at Northwestern.

Hendrix played 25 games at Pittsburgh, making 50 tackles (30 solo), 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Horton made 39 starts at Boise State, with 137 tackles (95 solo), four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Irwin played 53 career games with 12 starts at Stanford, making 152 receptions for 1,738 yards and five touchdowns.

Laird was a two-year starter at California, with 425 carries for 2,153 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ledbetter played 43 career games at Georgia, with 28 starts, making 122 tackles (42 solo), 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Monteiro made 42 starts at left tackle at Boston College.

Myarick started 25 games and made 23 receptions for 229 yards and one touchdown at Temple.

Needham made 213 tackles (129 solo), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 36 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries at UTEP.

Rolle totaled 160 tackles (104 solo), seven interceptions, 17 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries in 50 games at Villanova.

Thomas made 52 tackles, two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups in four seasons at Mississippi State, where he played 39 career games.

Watson started one season at Maryland after a graduate transfer from Illinois and made 114 tackles and five interceptions last season.

Williams started one season at Colorado State after transferring from Tennessee, making 96 receptions for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Wilson played 50 games in four seasons sat Florida International, totaling 203 punts for 8,225 yards (40.5 avg.) and 66 punts inside the 20.