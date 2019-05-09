Dolphins sign five picks, including Christian Wilkins

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have signed five of their six draft picks Thursday. Only third-rounder Michael Deiter hasn’t agreed to terms.

First-rounder Christian Wilkins, fifth rounder Andrew Van Ginkel, sixth-rounder Isaiah Prince, seventh-rounder Chandler Cox and seventh-rounder Myles Gaskin signed their rookie deals.

Wilkins, the 13th overall pick, played four years at Clemson, starting his last three seasons. The defensive tackle played 59 games, with 45 starts, and made 191 tackles, 16 sacks, 16 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his career.

Van Ginkel, a linebacker from Wisconsin, played 27 games with 10 starts. He made 99 tackles, 12 sacks, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Prince finished his Ohio State career with 41 consecutive starts at right tackle. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

Cox, a fullback from Auburn, played 52 career games with 41 starts. He had 11 carries for 18 yards and three touchdowns and 26 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown in his career.

Gaskin, a running back from Washington, played 52 games with 40 starts. He had 945 carries for 5,323 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career.