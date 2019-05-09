Dolphins signing tackle Jordan Mills

Getty Images

The Dolphins took a step to shore up their offensive line with a late free agency add.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are signing former Bills tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Mills was squeezed out of Buffalo at a time when they turned over almost their entire depth chart at offensive line.

But he’s started 16 games each of the last three seasons (and 82 total), offering some stability for a Dolphins line that lost Ja'Wuan James early in free agency to the Broncos.