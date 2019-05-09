Eagles sign their entire draft class

Getty Images

The Eagles announced Thursday that they have signed their entire draft class to four-year deals.

Philadelphia has a five-member draft class — first-rounder Andre Dillard, second-rounder Miles Sanders, second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, fourth-rounder Shareef Miller and fifth-rounder Clayton Thorson.

The Eagles traded up three spots to nab Dillard, a Washington State offensive tackle, with the 22nd overall pick. Dillard played the final 39 games of his college career at left tackle and earned third-team All-America honors as a senior.

Sanders, a Penn State running back, became a first-year starter in 2018. He gained 1,274 yards on 220 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Arcega-Whiteside, a Stanford receiver, was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2018. He finished his Cardinal career with 135 receptions for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Miller, a Penn State defensive end, played 40 games in three years and made 100 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Thorson, a Northwestern quarterback, completed 58.4 percent of his career attempts for 10,731 yards with 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions.

The Eagles also announced the signings of 10 undrafted free agents. They signed Stanford linebacker Joey Alfieri, Penn State offensive tackle Ryan Bates, Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards, Wyoming running back Nico Evans, Stanford offensive guard Nate Herbig, Weber State offensive guard Sua Opeta, Iowa center Keegan Render, UAB defensive tackle Anthony Rush, Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins and Rutgers defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins.