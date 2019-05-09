Ed Orgeron doesn’t know why Greedy Williams lasted until the second round

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was widely expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft, but he ended up going to the Browns in the second round, No. 46 overall. His college coach isn’t sure why.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network that he was surprised when Williams’ name wasn’t called on the first night of the draft.

“I don’t know that. Everything you do counts, obviously, they watch everything you do on film, everything you do that’s leading up to the draft. I do believe Greedy will be an excellent pick for the Cleveland Browns. He’s a great cover guy. He’s going to have a great career in the NFL,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron acknowledged that there have been questions about whether Williams is aggressive enough about stepping up and making tackles, but Orgeron doesn’t think that’s going to be a problem.

“He’ll be fine. That’s one of the things they’ll address with Greedy in the NFL,” Orgeron said. “He’s very aggressive. He’s a physical kid. He’s very talented. I think he’ll be fine at it.”

Williams was chosen All-SEC in both of his seasons as a starter at LSU, so he certainly played well for Orgeron, and it’s unsurprising Orgeron thinks he’ll play well for Cleveland as well.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Ed Orgeron doesn’t know why Greedy Williams lasted until the second round

  1. Agreed that Greedy has ” +” coverage skills. On paper, the Browns defense appears to have needed pieces to be a very good pass defense. Can their DC utilize his talent at his disposal to his advantage? The last guy there, Williams, was terrible at that.

  2. He was what, the 46th pick in a nationwide talent search. That is hardly something to complain about. Now go out and prove that you can play the pro game.

  3. Because all the other teams weren’t smart enough to grab him. Only your team possesses the intelligence needed for this landmark selection. Or because while he’s solid in coverage he’s also a poor tackler who takes plays off.

  6. Im pumping the brakes on my browns enthusiasm. seeing what lack of discretion Dorsey used in K.C drafting trouble makers and trash is making me see a pattern. GW is a loudmouth, mayfield is a loudmouth, landry is a loudmouth and OBJ….well. throw in a coach with very little experience and I think thats trouble. steelers win that division.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!