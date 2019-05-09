Ed Orgeron doesn’t know why Greedy Williams lasted until the second round

Getty Images

Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was widely expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft, but he ended up going to the Browns in the second round, No. 46 overall. His college coach isn’t sure why.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network that he was surprised when Williams’ name wasn’t called on the first night of the draft.

“I don’t know that. Everything you do counts, obviously, they watch everything you do on film, everything you do that’s leading up to the draft. I do believe Greedy will be an excellent pick for the Cleveland Browns. He’s a great cover guy. He’s going to have a great career in the NFL,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron acknowledged that there have been questions about whether Williams is aggressive enough about stepping up and making tackles, but Orgeron doesn’t think that’s going to be a problem.

“He’ll be fine. That’s one of the things they’ll address with Greedy in the NFL,” Orgeron said. “He’s very aggressive. He’s a physical kid. He’s very talented. I think he’ll be fine at it.”

Williams was chosen All-SEC in both of his seasons as a starter at LSU, so he certainly played well for Orgeron, and it’s unsurprising Orgeron thinks he’ll play well for Cleveland as well.