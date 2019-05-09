Falcons sign Kaleb McGary, Kendall Sheffield

Getty Images

The Falcons have signed one of the two offensive linemen they selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed tackle Kaleb McGary to his first NFL contract. They also signed fourth-round cornerback Kendall Sheffield.

Atlanta traded their second- and third-round picks to the Rams to move back into the first round and take McGary with the 31st overall pick. He spent his entire time at Washington as a right tackle and joins Ty Sambrailo as possibilities at that spot for the 2019 season.

Sheffield spent the last two seasons at Ohio State and made 14 starts last season. He recorded 35 tackles and two interceptions on his way to joining a position group that lost Robert Alford and Brian Poole since the end of last season.

The Falcons have now signed all of their draft picks other than first-round guard Chris Lindstrom. All of their rookies will be on hand for the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.