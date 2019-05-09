Giants see “big opportunity” for Corey Coleman

Getty Images

Teams made decisions about picking up the 2020 contract options for their 2016 first-round picks earlier this month, but no one had to make a call on wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Coleman was the 15th overall pick of that draft by the Browns, but he was traded to the Bills last summer and his option became a moot point when Buffalo released him. Coleman wound up with the Giants after a short stint in New England and served mainly as a kick returner in eight games with his fourth team of the year.

Coleman is back with the Giants and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said he’ll have a shot to make more of an impact in the post-Odell Beckham receiving corps. Tolbert said having an entire offseason to learn the offense should help Coleman put forth his best effort.

“It is a big opportunity,” Tolbert said, via NJ.com. “By him being in the offseason program with us, he is getting the whole gamut, from the very first install all the way through.”

Tolbert added that he thinks Coleman still has the skills that made him a coveted prospect coming out of Baylor.

Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate figure to be the top two wideouts for the Giants, which leaves Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and fifth-round pick Darius Slayton among the competitors for other roles. If Coleman proves he can do what Tolbert believes he’s capable of doing, he may get a leg up on the group.