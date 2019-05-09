Jaguars officially sign 21 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their undrafted free agent class officially signed ahead of the start of their three-day rookie mini-camp this week.

The group consists of five wide receivers, five cornerbacks, three defensive tackles, two safeties, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, a tight end and a defensive end.

The full undrafted class consists of: Wide receivers Tyre Brady (Marshall), Raphael Leonard (Southern Illinois), Dredrick Snelson (UCF), Michael Walker (Boston College) and Papi White (Ohio), cornerbacks Tae Haynes (Appalachian State), Picasso Nelson Jr. (Southern Mississippi), Saivion Smith (Alabama), Brandon Watson (Michigan) and Marquez Sanford (Murray State), defensive tackles Khairi Clark (Florida), Andrew Williams (Auburn) and Roderick Young (North Texas), safeties Andrew Wingard (Wyoming) and Zedrick Woods (Mississippi), linebackers Joe Giles-Harris (Duke) and Connor Strachan (Boston College), offensive lineman Donnell Greene (Minnesota), guard Bunchy Stallings (Kentucky), tight end Carson Meier (Oklahoma) and defensive end Shane Bowman (Washington).

To clear room on the roster, the Jaguars waived quarterback Cody Kessler, linebackers Donald Payne and Blair Brown, running back David Williams and fullback Dimitri Flowers.