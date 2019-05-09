Jaguars release Blair Brown, Donald Payne

Getty Images

It’s been a busy day for the Jaguars.

They signed a draft pick, learned linebacker Telvin Smith isn’t planning to play this season and waived six players. Two of those departures — quarterback Cody Kessler and running back David Williams — were reported ahead of official word of the moves.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word of the other four players cut loose. Two of them were part of the linebacking corps with Smith.

Blair Brown was a 2017 fifth-round pick who appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons. Brown mostly appeared on special teams and leaves with 17 career tackles.

Donald Payne was waived with a failed physical designation. He was also largely a special teams performer in Jacksonville and recorded 15 tackles in 21 games.

Guard Parker Ehinger and running back Dimitri Flowers round out the list of former Jaguars.