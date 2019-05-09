Jaguars release Cody Kessler

Getty Images

The Jaguars had two quarterbacks start games for them last season and both of them have been released.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars have released Cody Kessler. They parted ways with Blake Bortles after signing Nick Foles as a free agent in March.

Kessler replaced Bortles in the starting lineup when Bortles was benched ahead of a Week 13 game against the Colts. Kessler was the starter for four games before Bortles returned to the lineup for the second half of Week 16 and the season finale.

Kessler was 85-of-131 for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in 2018. He was a Browns third-round pick in 2016 and made eight starts for Cleveland during his rookie season.

2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew, 2018 sixth-round pick Tanner Lee and Alex McGough are on the Jacksonville quarterback depth chart behind Foles.