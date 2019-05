Jaguars sign fifth-rounder Ryquell Armstead

Getty Images

The Jaguars have signed a fifth draft pick, leaving only two unsigned.

The team announced fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead is under contract, joining second-round pick Jawaan Taylor, third-round choice Josh Oliver, sixth-round choice Gardner Minshew and seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell in signing his rookie deal.

Armstead, a running back from Temple, finished last season with 1,098 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

In his four-year career, Armstead had 573 carries for 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns.