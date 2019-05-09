Jaguars sign second-round pick Jawaan Taylor

Getty Images

Second-round pick Jawaan Taylor has signed his rookie deal with the Jaguars, a source tells PFT.

The team announced three signings of their draft class earlier Thursday, with third-round choice Josh Oliver, sixth-round choice Gardner Minshew and seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell agreeing to terms.

Taylor’s signing leaves three of the team’s draft picks unsigned.

Taylor, a Florida offensive tackle, was expected to go higher. He blamed “false medical reports” for his fall.

Taylor will compete with Will Richardson and Cedric Ogbuehi for the right tackle job.