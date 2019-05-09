Jaguars sign seventh-rounder Dontavius Russell

Getty Images

The Jaguars learned they won’t have linebacker Telvin Smith on the roster in 2019 on Thursday while they were also sewing up the first deal with a member of their draft class.

The team announced that seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell has agreed to terms on a contract. It’s a four-year deal for the former Auburn defensive tackle.

Russell was a four-year starter at Auburn and capped his time at the school with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks during the 2018 season.

With rookie minicamp going on this weekend, it’s a safe bet that other members of the seven-man class will be joining Russell with signed deals sooner rather than later.