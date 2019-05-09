Jaguars sign sixth-round choice Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed sixth-round choice Gardner Minshew on Thursday, the team announced.

The Washington State quarterback becomes the second of Jacksonville’s seven draft selections to sign. The Jaguars signed seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell earlier in the day.

“I think all of the past experiences have prepared me for this moment and this opportunity, and I’m just looking forward to it,” Minshew said in a news release distributed by the team.

Minshew, the 178th overall pick, joins Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee and Alex McGough as options behind Nick Foles in Jacksonville.

He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting last season after earning Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, throwing for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns. Minshew spent 2016 and 2017 playing for East Carolina and 2015 at Northwest Mississippi Community College.