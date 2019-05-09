Jaguars sign third-round pick Josh Oliver

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have signed a third member of their draft class.

Third-round choice Josh Oliver agreed to terms Thursday, joining sixth-round choice Gardner Minshew and seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell in signing his rookie deal. That leaves four of the team’s draft picks unsigned.

Oliver, a tight end from San Jose State, played 49 games with 36 starts. He made 98 career receptions for 1,067 yards, including 56 catches for 709 yards last season.

“I’m excited to sign that paperwork that officially makes me a Jaguars player,” Oliver said in quotes distributed by the team. “I’m excited for this opportunity. This is something that I’ve dreamt of my entire life.”