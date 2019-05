Getty Images

The Jaguars are clearing out some room to sign rookies and draft picks, after releasing quarterback Cody Kessler earlier today.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars are waiving running back Dave Williams.

Williams appeared in six games last year, with eight carries for 36 yards.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Broncos out of Arkansas, Williams started on their practice squad before the Jaguars signed him in October.